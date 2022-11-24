BrazilBrazil

Petrobras platform leaves shipyard to operate in the Campos Basin

The Petrobras platform ship Anna Nery left the BrasFELS shipyard, in the city of Angra dos Reis, on the Costa Verde of Rio de Janeiro, this Tuesday (22), bound for the Campos Basin, in the north of Rio de Janeiro. The vessel is an FPSO type, a floating unit that produces, stores and transfers oil and will be installed in the Marlim field, with production start scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

The vessel, which has the capacity to produce up to 70,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and process up to 4 million cubic meters of gas per day, is strategic for the Campos Basin Renewal Plan, aimed at renewing assets mature wines operated by the company in the region. The company is investing US$ 16 billion in this program, which is part of the Strategic Plan for the period from 2022 to 2026.

The new platform will be connected to 32 wells, with peak production expected for 2025. Campos Basin was a pioneer in innovation and an international technology center offshore and cradle of deepwater production in Brazil.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

