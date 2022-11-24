Pro-Russian hackers block EU Parliament website for two hours

BrazilBrazil

O site of the European Parliament was unavailable for several hours this Wednesday (23) due to an attack by hackers pro-Kremlin that restricted the service after its lawmakers designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, Kremlin President Roberta Metsola said.

O site it returned to work shortly after 5 pm (1 pm in Brazilia), about two hours after the institution reported the interruption.

“The European Parliament is under a sophisticated cyber attack. A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said in a tweet shortly after the site to fall.

“This, after we proclaim Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. My answer: SlavaUkraini (Glory to Ukraine),” she said.

The outage was caused by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, which works by directing large volumes of internet traffic to certain servers in a relatively unsophisticated attempt at so-called hacktivists to knock him out of the air.

These attacks usually don’t do much damage.

A spokesman for Parliament did not immediately respond to questions about any damage.

Earlier on Wednesday, lawmakers approved declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing that Moscow’s military strikes against civilian targets such as power infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violated international law.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

