Pro-Russian hackers block EU Parliament website for two hours

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
O site of the European Parliament was unavailable for several hours this Wednesday (23) due to an attack by hackers pro-Kremlin that restricted the service after its lawmakers designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, Kremlin President Roberta Metsola said.
O site it returned to work shortly after 5 pm (1 pm in Brazilia), about two hours after the institution reported the interruption.
“The European Parliament is under a sophisticated cyber attack. A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said in a tweet shortly after the site to fall.
“This, after we proclaim Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. My answer: SlavaUkraini (Glory to Ukraine),” she said.
The outage was caused by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, which works by directing large volumes of internet traffic to certain servers in a relatively unsophisticated attempt at so-called hacktivists to knock him out of the air.
These attacks usually don’t do much damage.
A spokesman for Parliament did not immediately respond to questions about any damage.
Earlier on Wednesday, lawmakers approved declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing that Moscow’s military strikes against civilian targets such as power infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violated international law.
*Reproduction of this content is prohibited
Translated to english by RJ983
From Brazil, by EBC News
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report