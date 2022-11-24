Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the attractions of the Cup this Thursday

The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the attractions of the Qatar Cup next Thursday (24), which also marks the debut of Brazil in the first edition of the FIFA World Cup held in the Middle East.

However, the first clash of the day, starting at 7 am (Brasília time), will put Switzerland and Cameroon face to face at the Al Janoub Stadium. This match is valid for the first round of Group G, the same as Brazil, which from 4 pm will meet Serbia at the Lusail Stadium.

The second attraction of the day will be the debut of Uruguay by Cavani, Suárez and company against South Korea, starting at 10 am at the Cidade da Educação Stadium. This game is valid for the first round of Group H.

The Uruguayans arrive confidently at the World Cup, having lost only one match of the last nine played. Arrascaeta and Valverde are other players who could stand out in this World Cup, due to the good football shown in their respective clubs. The experienced defender Diego Godín will play in his last Cup.

On the other side of the pitch will be a South Korea that will try to surprise the Uruguayans, just as they did with the Germans in the last World Cup, in 2018 (Russia), when they managed an incredible 2-0 victory. in Son Heung-min, Tottenham striker (England).

Starting at 1 pm, Portugal will take the field to face the Ghana team at Estádio 974. Striker Cristiano Ronaldo will make his debut in the Cup after a week of controversy involving Manchester United (his former team, since the parties reached an agreement for contract termination).

The Portuguese will go to his fifth (and probably last) Cup. For that, his team will need to beat the Ghana national team, which has good players like Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Iñaki Williams and the brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew.

