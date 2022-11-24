Gavi becomes youngest player to score at a World Cup since Pele

Spain midfielder Gavi’s goal in his country’s 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica on Wednesday made him the youngest player to score at a World Cup since Pele in 1958.

Pelé was 17 in Sweden when he led Brazil to its first world title, scoring six goals in that edition of the tournament.

Gavi, 18, also secured the man of the match award by becoming the youngest Spaniard to score at a World Cup, breaking the record set by Cesc Fabregas, who was 19 when he scored against Ukraine in the 2006 tournament.

“I’m happy for the achievements, but what really matters is that we won and played a great game, let’s move on”, said Gavi at a press conference.

“Of course, it’s an honor to be second on this list, and it’s something that makes me very happy,” he concluded.

Gavi scored Spain’s fifth goal in the 74th minute with a sumptuous volley off the crossbar from Alvaro Morata’s cross.

Ferran Torres scored two goals, and four other players took Spain past the 100-goal milestone in world football’s premier tournament.

Gavi, from Barcelona (Spain), became the youngest player to represent Spain in November 2021, two months after his 17th birthday. A few months later, he became the youngest Spanish player to score a goal for his country.

