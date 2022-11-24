Most salary adjustments in October were above inflation

In October, 67.8% of wage readjustments negotiated were above inflation, shows the bulletin Salariômetro – Labor Market and Collective Negotiations, released monthly by the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe).

According to the foundation, from 2021 to 2022 there will be a movement of readjustments above the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). The median readjustment was 8.1%, calculated from the analysis of 283 instruments that were corrected. The median floor in October was R$1,518. The INPC accumulated in the last 12 months is 7.2%.

The salaryometer also shows that 16.6% of negotiations guaranteed a readjustment equal to the INPC and 15.5% of the analyzed instruments were below inflation.

Among the data released, Fipe also presents a preview of the November wage meter. The forecast is that the average readjustment will remain at 7.3%, with 62.8% of the negotiations being above the INPC.

Until the closing of the bulletin, 43 instruments were gathered for the calculation of the preview. In this sense, preliminary results may change with other aggregated information. For the October base date, inflation should remain at 6.5%.

From January to October, the sector that had the highest real median readjustment by activity was the jewelry industry, with eight instruments and an index of 0.76% above inflation. Next is the surveillance and private security sector, with 0.26% real gain.

At the other end of the list are newspaper companies that, in the year, had a real median readjustment index of 3.52% below inflation. The penultimate on the list is the Broadcasting and Television sector, with 2.41% below inflation.

Methodology

Monitoring of collective negotiations is done through agreements and conventions registered with the Mediator of the Ministry of Economy.

Fipe collects the data and information available in the system, tabulates and organizes the values ​​observed for 40 results of collective bargaining, gathered in agreements and conventions and also by economic activity and economic sectors.