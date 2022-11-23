IRPF: Revenue opens consultation on residual batch of refunds tomorrow

The Federal Revenue releases for consultation, as of 10 am tomorrow (23), the residual lot of refund of the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) of November.

In this batch, 556,685 taxpayers will be covered. To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must access the Revenue page on the internet, click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the Restitution”.

The bank credit, in the total amount of R$ 1.2 billion, will be carried out on the 🇧🇷 Of this total, R$607.9 million refer to taxpayers who have legal priority, of which 15,889 are elderly over 80 years old, 115,654 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old, 10,306 people with some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 47,774 taxpayers whose major source of income is teaching. A further 367,062 non-priority taxpayers were included.

Payment of the refund is made to the bank account informed in the Income Tax Declaration, directly or by indication of a PIX key. If the credit is not carried out, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to 1 (one) year at Banco do Brazil. In this case, the citizen may reschedule the credit of amounts through the BB Portal or by calling the BB Relationship Center through telephones 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special exclusive telephone for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of his refund within one (1) year, the request must be made through the e-CAC Portal, available on the Federal Revenue website, accessing the menu “Declarações e Demonstrativos”, clicking on “My Income Tax” and then on “Request refund not redeemed in the banking network”.