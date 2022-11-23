BrazilBrazil

Secretary promises to release funds to resume issuing passports

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
2 minutes read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Suspended since Friday night (18) due to lack of resources, the printing of passports by the Federal Police (PF) will receive an immediate reinforcement of R$ 37 million from the Ministry of Economy. The remaining R$37 million depend on the approval of a supplementary credit project by the National Congress.

This information was provided today (22) by the special secretary for the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago. According to him, the extra contingency (blocking) of R$ 5.7 billion from the Budget will not affect the PF service.

In a press conference to explain the contingency, Colnago said he had met with the president of the Joint Budget Commission (CMO) of Congress, deputy Celso Sabino (União Brazil-PA). According to the secretary, the parliamentarian undertook to speed up the processing of the credit to guarantee approval before the end of the year.

“We are not going to run out of issuing a passport, it will be supplemented [ter verbas remanejadas de outra área]”, said the Federal Budget Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Ariosto Culau. He said passport printing is considered an essential government service.

Since September, the Ministry of Justice has asked for BRL 74 million to recompose the budget to meet the demand for issuing passports. Resources had been contingency (blocked) in September, to prevent the federal spending ceiling from bursting.

This is not the first time that passport issuance has been suspended due to lack of funds. In 2017, the Federal Police stopped providing the document for a few weeks. At the time, the government asked for an extraordinary credit (outside the spending ceiling) of R$ 102 million to solve the problem.

Rate

Issuing passports costs BRL 257.25 per person. The fee, however, does not remain with the Federal Police, but is transferred to the single account of the National Treasury. It is up to the Treasury to release the resources according to the availability of funds, used by the Federal Police to pay the Mint, which prints them. The General Budget of the Union for 2022 foresees an allocation of R$ 217.9 million for the issuance of passports. According to the PF, all the money has already been pledged (it had been authorized).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Covid-19: Brazil records 116 deaths and 16,800 cases in 24 hours

25 mins ago

Cards led the way of payment in 2021 with a 51% share

47 mins ago

Joint Budget Committee defines criteria for individual amendments

1 hour ago

Collection by self-employed collectors is 1.6 times greater than official collection

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.