Cards led the way of payment in 2021 with a 51% share

The use of cards, in the credit, debit and prepaid modes, was the preferred way for the Brazilian population to make payments in 2021. The tool was used in 51.1% of payment transactions carried out in the country last year, followed by use of Pix (16.2%), direct debit (11.4%), boleto (9.8%), health insurance (5.1%), TED (2.1%), intrabank transfers (1.8% ), and others (2.5%). The data, released today (22) by the Central Bank (BC), do not include payment transactions using cash.

According to BC, TED was the payment instrument that had the highest average value per transaction in 2021 (BRL 27.8 thousand), followed by intrabank transfer (BRL 14.7 thousand), showing that these have been the payment instruments used for higher value transactions. The average value of bank slip transactions was R$1,300; the average transaction with PIX was BRL 548, and with a card, BRL 86.

Regarding the payment channel, cell phones were responsible for 60% of the number of transactions, followed by those made on internet banking (17.8%); bank correspondents, such as lotteries (13.3%); service agencies (5.7%); 24-hour boxes (2.4%), and others (0.8%).