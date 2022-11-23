BrazilBrazil

Cards led the way of payment in 2021 with a 51% share

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 33 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The use of cards, in the credit, debit and prepaid modes, was the preferred way for the Brazilian population to make payments in 2021. The tool was used in 51.1% of payment transactions carried out in the country last year, followed by use of Pix (16.2%), direct debit (11.4%), boleto (9.8%), health insurance (5.1%), TED (2.1%), intrabank transfers (1.8% ), and others (2.5%). The data, released today (22) by the Central Bank (BC), do not include payment transactions using cash.

According to BC, TED was the payment instrument that had the highest average value per transaction in 2021 (BRL 27.8 thousand), followed by intrabank transfer (BRL 14.7 thousand), showing that these have been the payment instruments used for higher value transactions. The average value of bank slip transactions was R$1,300; the average transaction with PIX was BRL 548, and with a card, BRL 86.

Regarding the payment channel, cell phones were responsible for 60% of the number of transactions, followed by those made on internet banking (17.8%); bank correspondents, such as lotteries (13.3%); service agencies (5.7%); 24-hour boxes (2.4%), and others (0.8%).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 33 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Covid-19: Brazil records 116 deaths and 16,800 cases in 24 hours

11 mins ago

Joint Budget Committee defines criteria for individual amendments

57 mins ago

Collection by self-employed collectors is 1.6 times greater than official collection

1 hour ago

Chamber approves accountability of partners for company debts

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.