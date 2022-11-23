Joint Budget Committee defines criteria for individual amendments

The Joint Budget Commission (CMO) approved this Tuesday (22) the guidelines that the Amendment Admissibility Committee for evaluating the individual and collective amendments presented to the 2023 Budget Law project.

In the case of individual amendments, there will be 25 per congressman, with a maximum value of R$ 19.7 million. In the case of amendments to works, the resources must be sufficient for the conclusion of the project or a stage of execution.

In the case of state benches, the maximum amount is R$ 284.8 million per bench in tax amendments. They must be of state interest and compatibility with the Pluriannual Plan (PPA) and contemplate a single work or enterprise. Commission amendments, on the other hand, must be national in nature and compatible with the powers of the collegiate.

special credits

The commission also approved two special credit projects for the 2022 Budget in the total amount of BRL 58.8 million. These credits are the ones that open new budget expenses. Two reinforcement projects were also approved in the current budget, called supplementary credits, in the amount of R$ 307.7 million.

All credits are the result of reallocations within the Budget or financial surplus, since the spending ceiling does not allow for an increase in expenses. In addition, each Power has its own ceiling that has been updated by inflation since 2017.

One of the approved projects opens up a supplementary credit of R$ 279 million to cover expenses with retirement and pensions from the Federal Public Ministry (MPU). A proposal was also approved that releases a special credit of R$ 58 million for works by the Federal Court and the Labor Court. Most of the money goes to the installation of the headquarters building of the Regional Labor Court of the 5th Region (Bahia), in Salvador.

Another approved supplementary credit project allocates R$ 28.7 million to Federal Justice, Labor Justice, Public Defender and Public Ministry. Of this total, R$ 3 million will be invested in the installation of solar plants in the headquarters of Federal Justice in Campo Grande, Dourados and Três Lagoas, all in Mato Grosso do Sul.

Also approved was the opening of a special credit of R$ 827,000 for the Ministry of Economy to pay for the benefits of civil servants who are working at the agency’s office in Washington, in the United States.

After approval by the committee, the four bills will be further analyzed by the plenary of the National Congress, in a joint session of the Chamber and Senate.

*With information from the Chamber Agency