Chamber approves accountability of partners for company debts

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (22) the bill that deals with the so-called disregard of legal personality in legal proceedings in which the assets of the partners can be used to pay creditors in certain situations.

According to the text of Bill 3;401 of 2008, the disregard of the legal personality may be used when the occurrence of illicit maneuvers by the owners of the companies is characterized, in order not to pay the creditors. In this situation, the private assets of the partners will be used to pay the debts.

The proposal by former deputy Bruno Araújo had already been approved by the Chamber in 2014. This Tuesday, the deputies rejected in plenary a Senate substitute for the project.

With information from the Câmara de Notícias Agency

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

