Tech companies want to lure ex-Twitter employees

“Disappointed with Elon Musk’s management style? Come to us!” is the language used by talent-hungry tech companies trying to lure thousands of ex-Twitter employees fired by the social media platform.

Twitter fired top executives and imposed drastic job cuts without notice after Musk’s tumultuous takeover of the company.

About half of the workforce has been laid off, and hundreds more are said to have quit as a result of the wide-ranging network reforms.

In pursuit of opportunities, some companies are now trying to tap into seasoned engineering talent, appealing to the methods of the richest person in the world.

Katie Burke, director of personnel at the software US-based Hubspot criticized Musk for reports that he had fired a group of employees who had criticized him in the company’s internal channels.

“As a leader, being criticized is part of your job,” she wrote in a LinkedIn post. “Great leaders recognize that debate and disagreement makes them better and is part of the process. If you want a place where you can disagree (kindly and clearly, of course) with people, HubSpot is hiring.”

By the end of Monday, Burke’s post had gained more than 35,000 positive reactions on LinkedIn.

Twitter and Musk did not respond to requests for comment.

Other companies are taking a similar approach to Hubspot.

Amanda Richardson, CEO of startup in software recruiter CoderPad, published an open letter to those who left Twitter.

Citing Musk’s initial ban on remote work, Richardson said Musk’s takeover was “terribly frustrating, depressing and demotivating”.

“At CoderPad, we believe your skills say it all. Not where you sit. Not if you sleep on the job. Not working seven days a week for 18 hours a day.”

Michael Weening, chief executive of the cloud company and software Calix, described the recent events on Twitter as “disturbing” and promised new recruits that they will enjoy a corporate culture that “starts with our team members” in a similar post on Linkedin.

“From our point of view this is a great opportunity as people who previously wouldn’t talk to us are now disillusioned and looking,” Weening told Reuters. “Toxic culture makes people say, ‘Enough’.”

