Beneficiaries with final NIS 5 receive the Brazil Aid today

Caixa Econômica Federal is paying today (23) the November installment of Auxílio Brazil to beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 5. This is the fourth installment with a minimum amount of R$ 600, which will be in force until December, as per constitutional amendment enacted in July by the National Congress.

Unless a new proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) is approved, the minimum amount of the Brazil Aid will return to R$400 in January. On the last 16th, the vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin, delivered the PEC to Congress, providing for an exception of R$ 175 billion in the federal spending ceiling. The program would be renamed Bolsa Familia.

The constitutional amendment approved in July released the inclusion of 2.2 million families in the Brazil Aid. As a result, the total beneficiaries served rose to 20.2 million this semester. Traditionally, the dates of the Auxílio Brazil follow the Bolsa Família model, which paid in the last ten working days of the month.

The beneficiary will be able to consult information about payment dates, the amount of the benefit and the composition of the installments in two applications: Auxílio Brazil, developed for the social program, and Caixa Tem, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.





basic benefits

Auxílio Brazil has three basic benefits and six supplementary ones, which can be added if the beneficiary gets a job or has a child who excels in sports, scientific or academic competitions.

Families with an income can receive extra benefits per capita up to R$100, considered in extreme poverty, and up to R$200, in poverty.

THE Brazil Agency prepared a guide with questions and answers about the Brazil Aid. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can resolve are the criteria for joining the social program, the nine different types of benefits and what happened to Bolsa Família and emergency aid, which were in effect until October last year.

Gas Allowance

This month there is no payment of Gas Aid, which benefits families registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico). As the benefit is only paid every two months, it will return in December.

You can only receive the Gas Allowance if you are included in the CadÚnico and have at least one family member who receives the Continued Provision Benefit (BPC). The law that created the program defined that the woman responsible for the family will have preference, as well as women victims of domestic violence.