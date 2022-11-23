Enem scores will be released today

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) publishes today (23), at 6 pm, the templates for the objective tests of the National High School Examination (Enem) 2022. The tests were applied on the last two Sundays, the 13th and November 20th. Around 2.5 million students participated in at least one test day in printed or digital formats.

The templates can be accessed on the Inep portal. The final results will be released on February 13, 2023, on the Participant’s Page.

Even with the test templates in hand, it will still not be possible to know what the test grade was. This is because Enem uses the so-called item response theory (TRI) as a correction method. The grades vary according to the successes and errors of the students in each test.

The newsroom mirror, with the details of the corrections of these tests, will only be released in April, along with the notes of trainee participants, that is, those who have not yet completed high school and took the exam just to test their knowledge. This year’s theme was Challenges for valuing communities and traditional peoples in Brazil🇧🇷

After the publication of the Enem results, enrollment will be open for selection processes that use assessment as a means of entering higher education, on a date yet to be announced.

Enem selects students for public higher education vacancies, through the Unified Selection System (Sisu), for scholarships in private institutions, through the University for All Program (Prouni), and serves as a parameter for the Student Financing Fund (Fies). The results can also be used to enter Portuguese educational institutions that have an agreement with Inep.

reapplication

Enem participants who could not attend the exam due to logistical problems or because they have covid-19 or another infectious disease can, until Friday (25), request the reapplication of the exam. The tests will be reapplied on January 10 and 11, 2023. Each request, which must be made on the Participant’s Page, will be analyzed individually.