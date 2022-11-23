Coluna – From the school to the School Paralympics, dreams to awaken

The School Paralympics are often the first competitive experience for young athletes with disabilities. This year’s edition, which had the opening ceremony held last Tuesday night (22), brings together 1,350 children and adolescents from 25 states and the Federal District (a record at the event, which has existed since 2009 and is considered the largest of the gender world). The disputes in 14 disciplines start this Wednesday (23) and go until Friday (25), at the Paralympic Training Center, in São Paulo.

According to the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB), 22.6% of the athletes who represented Brazil in the Tokyo Games (Japan), last year, have already competed in the School Paralympics. Following this trajectory is the goal of Arthur Dias. The 16-year-old from São Paulo, who suffered a spinal cord injury playing soccer (he already had scoliosis), is a favorite in parabadminton, a modality he has been practicing for a year and two months and in which he is the third best player in the country in the world ranking of the WH1 class. (wheelchair users).

“I’m focused, training every day and looking for the golden [risos]🇧🇷 Can you dream with [a Paralimpíada de] Paris [França]🇧🇷 If I had money, I would have gone to the World Cup [de Tóquio, no Japão, realizado em novembro]🇧🇷 I want to be the best and I will be the best”, projected the athlete from Diadema (SP) to Brazil Agency🇧🇷

If he really makes it to the Games in 2024, Arthur will be one of the first (perhaps the pioneer) to do so as a revelation of the Paralympic School, a project created in 2018 by the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB) to initiate young people aged 8 to 17 in 13 modalities adapted to visual, physical-motor and intellectual impairments. The “little school”, as the initiative is known, has free classes, twice a week in the afternoon, at the Paralympic CT.

According to the Committee, there are currently almost 400 students served in São Paulo. The project reached 537 participants in March 2020, before the new coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic. Outside São Paulo, activities are replicated in 43 reference centers in 15 states and the Federal District.

🗣️🗣️ The 2022 School Paralympics have started! After 3 regional stages, we returned to São Paulo to close the competition with a golden key!🏅 There are 25 states and the Federal District in dispute between Wednesday, 23rd, and Friday, 25th. Who are your fans going to? 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Nx7omclqAW — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) November 22, 2022

“The student, depending on the disability, has an experience in the modality for which he is eligible. A visually impaired young person, for example, is offered five sports: judo, goalball, soccer for the blind, athletics and swimming. Students experience two to three months in each activity. At the end of this process, which lasts about a year and a half, we encourage you to stay in the modality in which you performed best. This is also important for us, who are looking for athletes to represent Brazil”, explained CPB’s director of Sports Development, Ramon Pereira.

This year’s School Paralympics will have the participation of 38 students from the Paralympic School, 26 of which are debutants. This is the case of Williany Vitória, class J1 judoka (total blind), in the 48-kilogram weight class. Born in Sobral (CE), the 15-year-old entered the school in October last year. In March and September, she was a gold medalist in the sub-15 category of the Copa Loterias Caixa de judo, held at CT Paralímpico.

The modality did not take long to conquer Williany, although, for now, the cearense still does not see herself as a professional athlete in the future. The benefits of practicing sports, however, motivated different dreams in the mind of the judoka.

🇧🇷[O judô trouxe] respect, discipline, teamwork and much more confidence to express myself. It helps me with my sense of direction and emotionally. It works the competitive spirit, learning to win and lose. I never thought of pursuing a career in judo. My goals are different. I would like to work with voice, singing, or be a writer. I still have a lot of questions and a lot of time to think. I intend, yes, to have judo as a sport, but also to explore other worlds, right?”, commented the young woman.

According to Pereira, from the CPB, it is expected that more than 50% of Brazilian representatives at the Los Angeles Games (United States), in 2028, will have gone through some of the training initiatives (school, reference centers and School Paralympics). Arthur, from parabadminton, is a strong name to integrate statistics. Even if Williany, from judo, follows an artistic career, instead of sports, the goal with her will also have been achieved.

“We work with results [esportivos]but the social part of many of them [jovens] who are here has changed a lot. This change in the students’ routine, the confidence they gained, giving this population a voice. Here, we come across athletes every day who are certainly competing for their profession and their place in society”, concluded the CPB director.

Service

Enrollment in the Paralympic School can be done at the CT itself, which is located at kilometer 11.5 of Rodovia dos Imigrantes, in the south zone of São Paulo, with the CPB School Sports Coordination department. The activities take place on Mondays and Wednesdays and on Tuesdays and Thursdays at two times (2:00 pm to 3:30 pm and 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm). The modalities are athletics, parabadminton, bocce, wheelchair fencing, soccer for the blind, goalball, weightlifting, judo, swimming, table tennis, archery, triathlon and sitting volleyball. Information by email to escolaparalimpica@cpb.org.br or by phone (11) 4710-4217.