Rio will fine pet shops and clinics that fail to report abuse

A law sanctioned by the city of Rio de Janeiro and published today (21) in the Official Gazette of the Municipality provides for the application of a warning or a fine to pet shops and veterinary clinics that detect evidence of mistreatment of animals and do not report it to the Civil Police. The communication must be made to the Environmental Protection Office, digitally or by written letter.

In addition to the mandatory communication, the text determines that the information is forwarded immediately. As soon as signs of abuse are noticed, establishments must report data on the animal and companion, care report, description of health and procedures adopted.

If they fail to comply with the obligation, violators will be subject to the penalties provided for in Article 72 of Federal Law 9,605/1998, known as the Environmental Crimes Law. In addition to a warning and a fine, there are other sanctions foreseen, including the suspension of the establishment’s activities.

The Environmental Crimes Law also establishes the penalties for the perpetrator of mistreatment. Pursuant to Article 32, the punishment ranges from three months to five years of imprisonment, in addition to a fine. In case of death, penalties are increased.