Cup Fan Fest works best after chaotic opening night

One day after the chaotic scenes and confusion that marked the opening night of the fan areas at the World Cup in Qatar, the organizers seem to have learned their lesson and optimized the entry process before the first game on Monday (21), between England and Iran.

Last Sunday’s match (20) between Qatar and Ecuador had thousands of fans trying to get into the venue, which has a capacity of 40,000 people, but on Monday the organizers prevented them from entering through several different points to better manage the event. flow of people.

“It’s good, they got it under control, because you know how rowdy it was yesterday. They managed well so I’m happy now. It’s pretty free,” said a fan named Kirish.

The Fan Fest is being held in Al Bidda Park, a large green area overlooking Doha’s buildings in the background.

A small audience was already gathered around the screen and stage before kick-off, being animated by singers, but the crowd increased a few minutes before the start of the game.

An England fan named Dan arrived in time for kick-off, draped in an England flag after failing to secure tickets to the game at Khalifa International Stadium.

“I finished some work and ran to get here for the game”, he said.

“I tried to get tickets, but there weren’t any left. An American couple told me they bought two tickets this morning, I have no idea how, ”she concluded.

