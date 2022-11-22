Dollar falls to R$ 5.31 with negotiations to dehydrate PEC

The dollar fell sharply today (21) and approached R$ 5.30 in the midst of negotiations to reduce the volume of resources to be excluded from the spending ceiling next year. The B3 (stock exchange) interrupted a sequence of three drops and rose almost 1%.

The commercial dollar ended this Friday sold at R$5.311, with a decrease of R$0.064 (-1.2%). The quotation had a day of volatility, reaching R$ 5.37 around 12:30 pm. Throughout the afternoon, the downward trend was established, with the currency falling to R$ 5.30 at the low of the day, around 3:30 pm.

With the performance of , the currency accumulates a high of 2.81% in November. In 2022, the dollar falls by 4.75%.

In the stock market, the day was also marked by volatility. After alternating highs and lows, the Ibovespa index, from B3, closed at 109,748 points, up 0.81%. Despite China’s tightening of Covid-19 restrictions following the first deaths in months, some stocks have rebounded from dips in recent weeks as they’ve gotten cheap and attracted buyers.

After days of instability, the financial market had a relief today, after two senators presented alternative proposals to amend the Constitution (PEC) to reduce the volume of resources that would be outside the federal spending ceiling in 2023.

impact reduction

The government filed a text that asked for the exclusion of BRL 198 billion, but senators Alesandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) and Tasso Jereissatti (PSDB-CE) suggested proposals that would reduce the impact to BRL 70 billion and BRL 80 billion, respectively.

Recent statements by president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, that he intends to maintain fiscal responsibility without neglecting social responsibility, also helped to soften the climate.

The market estico took off from the international scene. The dollar fell in Brazil, despite rising abroad due to the increase in cases of covid-19 in China and new signals from leaders of the Federal Reserve (Fed, US Central Bank) to maintain rigor in combating inflation in the United States.

🇧🇷 With information from Reuters agency