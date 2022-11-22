Activists Increase Pressure on Brands After Trump Account Return

A coalition of civil rights activists on Monday called on Twitter advertisers to issue statements about the removal of their ads from the social media platform after billionaire Elon Musk, owner of the social network, lifted the ban on the account. by Donald Trump.

Trump’s account, which Twitter suspended after the attack on the Capitol promoted on January 6 last year by his supporters, was reinstated over the weekend. About 90% of Twitter’s revenue comes from selling digital ads.

The coalition groups Stop Toxic (Stop Toxic Twitter) complain that Musk promised advertisers that the social network would take a thoughtful approach to reinstate banned accounts and that the platform would convene a new content moderation board. No such council was created until this Monday.

“It was a real violation,” said Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters, which is part of the coalition, on Monday. He said Musk “was lying from the start”.

“In less than three weeks, Musk has gone back on every promise he’s made to civil rights leaders and advertisers,” Jessica Gonzalez, co-executive director of the Free Press media and democracy group, which is also part of the coalition, said in a statement. .

Twitter, which lost much of its communications staff when Musk laid off thousands of employees at the social network shortly after taking control of the company, did not comment on the matter.

This month, Musk complained that pressure from activists had caused “a massive drop in revenue”. Of Twitter’s top 100 advertisers, 51 have stopped running ads, Carusone said.

The coalition is considering naming the companies later this week if they do not issue a public statement about stopping advertising, he added.

return to twitter

Musk wrote on Saturday (19) that Twitter reinstated Trump’s account after a narrow majority that voted “yes” in a poll he mounted on the subject on the platform.

On the same day, Trump said he had no intention of returning to Twitter after being kicked out of the platform. “I don’t see any reason for that,” the Republican said via video at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual event.

Trump’s account had 88 million followers before it was banned on January 8, 2021.

