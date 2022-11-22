Anvisa authorizes Remdesivir for pediatric use against covid-19

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved this Monday (21) the expansion of the use of the drug remdesivir, sold in Brazil under the trade name Veklury, for pediatric treatment against covid-19.

Now, the medicine can be used by babies and children from 28 days and weighing 3 kg or more, who have pneumonia and require supplemental oxygen administration (low- or high-flow oxygen or other non-invasive ventilation at the beginning of treatment ). Children weighing 40 kg or less who do not need supplemental oxygen but who are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 may also be given remdesivir.

The product is an injectable antiviral, for hospital use, produced in powder format for dilution, in 100 mg bottles, according to Anvisa. The antiviral was registered by Anvisa in March 2021 and, since then, its use has expanded among adult and adolescent patients in cases of covid-19. The substance acts by preventing the replication of the coronavirus in the body, reducing the infection process. About 50 countries already authorize the use of the drug.