Federal roads have 11 bans and seven blocks, says PRF

A balance released by the Federal Highway Police (PRF) this Monday (21) points out that there are 11 interdictions and seven blocks on federal highways in two states. The acts are being carried out in Uberlândia (MG) and in Mato Grosso, in the municipalities of Confresa, Lucas do Rio Verde, Sinop, Campo Novo dos Parecis, Sapezal and Campos de Júlio.

🚧 Occurrences on federal highways in Brazil:

⚠️ Bans: 11

❌ Blocks: 07 MG: Uberlandia

MT: Confresa, Lucas do Rio Verde, Sinop, Campo Novo dos Parecis, Sapezal and Campos de Júlio pic.twitter.com/rsMacw0PnS — PRF Brazil (@PRFBrazil) November 21, 2022

Yesterday (20), 22 partial interdictions and ten total blockages were reported on the country’s federal highways. Demonstrations take place in Mato Grosso, concentrated in the municipalities of Sorriso, Lucas do Rio Verde, Matupá, Campo Novo do Parecis, Campos de Júlio, Nova Mutum and Água Boa.

The protests are held after the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, determined the blocking of the bank accounts of 43 people and companies suspected of financing anti-democratic acts that try to annul the result of the October presidential election.