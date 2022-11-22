BrazilBrazil

Man accused of millionaire fraud against Caixa is arrested in Rio

The Federal Police (PF) served today (21) a preventive arrest warrant against a 44-year-old foreigner accused of being the author of several frauds against Caixa Econômica Federal. It would have caused damage of more than R$ 1.5 million.

The warrant was issued by the 3rd Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro and the arrest took place in a property in the Bonsucesso neighborhood, in the northern part of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Along with the accused, several bank cards, two cell phones and a luxury vehicle valued at R$200,000 were seized.

According to the PF, the investigations that led to the arrest are an offshoot of an operation launched in April 2020. At the time, a scheme involving looting and transfers was identified that harmed Caixa and hundreds of individuals. Frauds against emergency aid were also carried out. Investigations pointed out that the prisoner received about R$ 30,000 per month while participating in the scheme.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

