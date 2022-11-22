BrazilBrazil

ICMBio opens consultation on Serra da Bodoquena Park concession

The Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio) opened today (21) a public consultation on the concession of the Serra da Bodoquena National Park, a conservation unit located on the southwest edge of the Pantanal Complex, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul. Interested parties will be able to submit suggestions until February 17 of next year.

The preliminary project placed for consultation was developed with the support of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). All other documents are available on the ICMBio page. A public hearing to discuss the proposal with involved and interested actors is yet to be scheduled.

The area of ​​the Serra da Bodoquena National Park covers 76,000 hectares of a transition zone between cerrado and Atlantic forest and spreads across the municipalities of Bonito, Bodoquena and Jardim.

ICMBio’s expectation is that, with the private sector taking over management of the unit, there will be an expansion of support services for visitors and improvement of attractions and facilities, such as hiking trails, climbing points and decks for bathing in the river.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

