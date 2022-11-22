Justice denies release request for anesthetist accused of rape

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro denied a habeas corpus to the anesthetist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, denounced for raping a woman during childbirth in the surgical center of the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense, in July. The decision that denied freedom to the accused last Thursday (17) is by the judge Celso Ferreira Filho, of the 2nd Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro.

The Court had already denied, on the 1st of this month, a request for freedom for the defendant.

The crime was recorded using the cell phone of one of the professionals who accompanied the cesarean section. The device was hidden inside a cabinet inside the surgical center. Quintella was arrested red-handed on July 10 and his arrest was converted into preventive after undergoing a custody hearing.

The first hearing on the case is scheduled for December 12 in the District of São João de Meriti.