Tuesday is the debut day of Messi, Mbappé and Lewandowski in the World Cup

Next Tuesday (22nd) football lovers will have the opportunity to watch the debut of three of today’s greatest players in the Qatar Cup: Argentine Lionel Messi, Frenchman Mbappé and Polish Lewandowski.

The first to enter the field will be Argentine star Lionel Messi, who will face Saudi Arabia, starting at 7 am (Brasília time) at Estádio de Lusail, in a match valid for the first round of Group C of the competition.

#Qatar2022 There is the word of Lionel Messi in the preview of his debut against Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/EQR5PLanSQ — Argentina national team 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) November 21, 2022

There are great expectations surrounding the performance of the number 10 of PSG (France) in Qatar, because, at the age of 35, this may be the last opportunity for the attacking midfielder to win a World Cup with the senior national team of his country (he has already won a World Cup, but in the under-20 category, in 2005).

Polish gunner

The second star to enter the field this Tuesday will be top scorer Robert Lewandowski. Starting at 1 pm, he will lead Poland in a confrontation against Mexico, at Estadio 974, also for the first round of Group C. Currently in Barcelona (Spain), the striker, who has already won the FIFA The Best award on two occasions, he made history defending the colors of Bayern Munich (Germany).

Premiere of champions

However, the match that draws the most attention on Tuesday is that of defending champions France. Without being able to count on several of its stars in Qatar (such as striker Karim Benzema and midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kanté, all injured), the question arises whether the team commanded by coach Didier Deschamps will be able to reach the second championship after raising the mug in Russia (2018).

And the main hope of the French for a good campaign in the first Cup played in the Middle East has a first and last name: Kylian Mbappé. The young PSG striker arrives with the status of a future star and with the responsibility of leading a France that will have to rebuild itself during the competition. And the first challenge will start at 4 pm, when Les Bleus (the blues) face Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Group D.

However, the fourth bracket of the competition will open earlier, at 10:00 am, when Denmark and Tunisia meet at the Cidade da Educação Stadium.