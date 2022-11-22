Fighting between FARC dissidents leaves 18 dead in southern Colombia

At least 18 people have died in clashes between two dissident factions of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) for control of a drug-trafficking area in the forest of southern Colombia, Defense Minister Iván Velásquez (pictured) said on Monday. -Friday (21).

The clashes took place over the weekend in a rural area of ​​the province of Putumayo, on the border with Ecuador and Peru.

The incident is the deadliest in fighting between illegal armed groups since President Gustavo Petro took office in August as Colombia’s first leftist leader.

“People from the population collected corpses and took them to the cemetery. Eighteen people died in the clashes, there are no reports of people from the community, although some families have been displaced,” Velásquez told reporters.

Petro promised to bring “total peace” to Colombia by ending a bloody internal armed conflict spanning nearly six decades that left at least 450,000 people dead between 1985 and 2018.

His government’s negotiators will start peace talks with left-wing National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels later today.

A peace deal signed in 2016 allowed more than 13,000 left-wing FARC members to reintegrate into civilian life and form a legal political party.

However, some FARC factions never accepted the agreement, and former leaders who signed it formed a large splinter group in 2019, alleging betrayal of the terms of the agreement by the state.

Petro said his peace plans include FARC leaders who have walked out of their group’s deal, as well as reduced sentences for criminal gangs that surrender.

Security sources estimate that there are around 2,400 FARC dissidents and claim that the groups are involved in drug trafficking and illegal mining.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited