Nominated by Brazil, Ilan Goldfajn is elected president of the IDB

Appointed by the Brazilian government, Ilan Goldfajn was elected today (20) president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The information was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Goldfajn will replace the American Mauricio Claver-Carone.

Goldfajn will be the seventh president of the IDB and the first appointed by Brazil. It follows Reina Irene Mejía Chacón (2022); Mauricio Claver-Carone (2020-2022); Luis Alberto Moreno (2005-2020); Enrique Iglesias (1988-2005); Antonio Ortiz Mena (1971-1988); and Felipe Herrera (1960-1971).

According to the IDB, as president, Goldfajn will oversee the operations and administration of the bank, which works with the public sector in Latin America and the Caribbean. He will chair the Board of Executive Directors of the IDB and the Board of Executive Directors of IDB Invest, which works with the region’s private sector. He will also chair the IDB Lab Donor Committee, the bank’s laboratory for innovative development projects.

The president of the IDB, which has 48 member countries, is elected for a five-year term. In addition to Brazil, four other countries – Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico and Chile – had nominated candidates for the presidency of the bank.

Former director of the Western Hemisphere Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ilan Goldfajn headed the Central Bank of Brazil between 2016 and 2019. Between 2000 and 2003, he was Director of Economic Policy at the same institution.

The election at the IDB takes place after the departure of the North American Mauricio Clavier-Carone. Appointed to chair the institution by former President Donald Trump. He was dismissed in an assembly on September 26, accused of having intimate relations with an employee and retaliating against employees who denounced the relationship. The bank is under the temporary command of Honduran Reina Irene Mejía, vice-president of the organization.

*With information from Reuters

