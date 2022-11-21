Enem advanced avoid delay on the second day of tests in Brazilia

On the second Sunday of application for the 2022 edition of the National High School Examination (Enem), many candidates in Brasília opted for precaution. Amidst the threat of rain in the federal capital and the shortage of public transport over the weekend, most of those registered arrived early. In some cases, hours in advance.

At the Centro de Ensino Unificado de Brasília (UniCeub), in Asa Norte, the report did not record any delays until 1:15 pm, 15 minutes after the gates closed. However, two candidates who felt sick and could not take the test left with the gates already closed. One of them was crying and neither of them agreed to give an interview.

There were also parents who managed to pass on, with the gates already closed, documents that their children had forgotten to bring. The identity cards were given to the security guards, who passed them on to the exam coordinators.

Precaution





The champion of precaution was dance teacher and self-employed Glória Bruce Silvares, 23 years old. She hitchhiked from Rialma, Ceres district (GO) and arrived at UniCeub around 00:00 today (20) and intends to leave as soon as the test is over. Despite not having slept the day before the exam, the candidate said she was prepared for the test because she is taking the Enem for the fourth time.

“Last year, I switched to Law at Sisu [Sistema de Seleção Unificada] and for Civil Engineering at Fies [Fundo de Financiamento Estudantil], but I missed the registration dates,” says Glória. According to her, the lack of information about the selection processes made her lose the vacancies. She says she found the first day of the test, last Sunday, easy. “Only the writing was complicated because I couldn’t summarize the topic in 30 lines”, justifies the candidate, who opted for the area of ​​law and says she memorized the books from her school days.





Fresh out of high school and taking the Enem for the first time, student Ray Miranda, 18, also opted for caution. The candidate, who studied five extra hours a day since the beginning of the year, arrived from Águas Lindas (GO) around 8am by bus. Because he chose the digital version of Enem, he had to take the test away from home. “The digital proof is much more practical. We don’t waste time filling in little balls to mark the answer, and we have more time to think about the questions”, he explains.

Preparation





Karate teacher Felipe Szerdinsks, 24 years old, also preferred to spend a few hours at the door of the test venue. A resident of Alto Paraíso (GO), he arrived by car around 9 am and will return home as soon as the race is over, on a trip that lasts approximately two hours and 20 minutes by car. With a degree in Judicial Services and a postgraduate degree in Federal Law, Felipe intends to change his life and take another higher education course in the area of ​​health or physical education, to work with martial arts.

“I took the 2020 edition, which was postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic, but I didn’t pass because I didn’t study. Now, I took a course online for six months. Last Sunday, I lost time in the newsroom and couldn’t answer everything, but what I managed to answer, I found easy”, said Felipe, who guarantees that he is better in exact sciences, content required today in the Enem.

Fresh out of the barracks, reservist Harley Alves, 22, has not yet chosen the area in which he wants to go to college, but says he studied four classes a day for a year to take the Enem for the first time. Coming by bus, he arrived at 10:50 am and was calmly waiting for the gates to open at noon. “I found last week’s test easy. When we prepare, everything goes well”, he comments.

Correction

Enem 2022 participants today take the math and natural science tests, which include chemistry, physics and biology. Each test has 45 objective questions. The exam is applied in more than 1,700 municipalities in printed and digital formats. In both modalities, the questions are the same.

For the eighth consecutive year, the public vehicles of Empresa Brazil de Comunicação (EBC) broadcast the correction of the main questions of the National High School Exam right after the end of the tests. Starting at 7:30 pm, teachers will comment and resolve issues live in the special Caiu no Enem.

The multiplatform initiative airs on TV Brazil programming, on the station’s social networks, on Rádio MEC AM and on Rádio Nacional AM and OC. With an hour and a half duration, the thematic content is still available for the public to follow whenever and wherever they want on the TV Brazil Play app.

feedback

The templates for the tests will be released by the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) until the 23rd, online.

Enem selects students for public higher education vacancies, through the Unified Selection System (Sisu), for scholarships in private institutions, through the University for All Program (Prouni), and serves as a parameter for the Student Financing Fund (Fies). The results can also be used to enter Portuguese educational institutions that have an agreement with Inep.