Group attacks dealership base on interdicted highway in MT

A group of about ten armed people attacked a base of the Rota do Oeste concessionaire, on BR-163, last night (19), in the municipality of Lucas do Rio Verde (MT). The highway where the attack took place was, since yesterday afternoon, with two stretches blocked by demonstrators.

The criminals attacked Base 14 of the concessionaire’s user service system (SAU), at kilometer (km) 640 of the highway. According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), roadblocks occurred at km 687 and 691. Today, there is a third roadblock in the city, at km 683.

According to the concessionaire, a tow truck and an ambulance, used to support users, were burned. Shots were fired at the physical structure of the base. There were no injuries reported.

“The operation of this service unit is suspended and employees have been relocated. The concessionaire is in contact with the public security authorities and collaborates with the investigations”, says a note from the concessionaire.

The government of the state of Mato Grosso condemned the attack and stated, also by way of a note, that it called in agents of the security forces, including the riot police of the Military Police, to re-establish order at the scene and help the PRF to clear the highway. .

“The attitude of this group of vandals, with about 10 armed members, is reprehensible and all personnel will be employed to identify and capture those responsible for this criminal act”, says the note.

According to the government of Mato Grosso, a strategic plan was set up, in partnership with the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, to work together with the PRF and contain any criminal action on the state’s highways.

In a note, the PRF said it is aware of the case, and that a suspect has been arrested. “The PRF has the support of teams from the Military Police’s tactical force in the search for other people involved”.

Last Friday (18), protesters again interrupted the flow of vehicles on federal highways in at least three states. According to the PRF, new blockades began to be registered in Mato Grosso, Pernambuco and Rondônia. Of these states, only in Mato Grosso are interdictions still occurring today: there are 16 active blocking points in the state, on the BR 158, BR 163, BR 174 and BR 364 highways.

The new protests occur after the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes ordered the blocking of the bank accounts of 43 people and companies suspected of financing anti-democratic acts that contest the result of the October presidential election.