Ministry: Goldfajn’s election to the IDB brings recognition to Brazil

The election of former Central Bank president Ilan Goldfajn as president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) represents recognition of the platform presented by Brazil, the Ministry of Economy informed today (20) afternoon. In a note, the folder celebrated the victory and highlighted that the result was achieved after a campaign led by the Brazilian government.

According to the ministry, Goldfajn’s management will have three central axes: improvement of physical and digital infrastructure, with mobilization of private resources and expansion of regional integration; fighting poverty, inequality and food insecurity; and combating climate change and protecting biodiversity.

“The result was achieved after a campaign led by the Ministry of Economy. The Brazilian candidate achieved a large majority, surpassing the Bank’s percentage of voting capital and regional support criteria, which allowed the election to be concluded in the first round,” the statement said.

The note from the Ministry of Economy cited Goldfajn’s qualities for the position, highlighting the “outstanding career in the public and private sectors” and “recognized experience as an academic”. President of the Central Bank of Brazil between 2016 and 2019, Goldfajn was until recently director of the Western Hemisphere Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the ministry, the candidates were questioned on the 13th by representatives of the countries that make up the bank. The interviews, highlighted the folder, allowed the candidates to present the priorities for the financial institution and suggest measures to boost the region’s economic recovery.

In all, five countries nominated candidates for the presidency of the IDB: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago. Created in 1959, the body was chaired by citizens of Mexico, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia and the United States, being commanded for the first time by a Brazilian.

The largest multilateral financial institution for development and integration in the world, the Inter-American Development Bank operates in areas such as education, health and infrastructure to provide quality of life for the population of Latin America and the Caribbean, being the main source of financing for development in the region.

The election at the IDB takes place after the departure of the North American Mauricio Clavier-Carone. Appointed to preside over the institution by former President Donald Trump, Clavier-Carone was removed in a meeting of governors on September 26, on charges of intimate relations with an employee and retaliating against employees who denounced the relationship. The bank is under the temporary command of Honduran Reina Irene Mejía, vice-president of the organization.