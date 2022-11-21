BrazilBrazil

STF suspends special prison trial for higher education

One day after the start of the trial, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) suspended the analysis of the action that questions the special prison for those with higher education. Minister Dias Toffoli asked to be seen yesterday (19) and paralyzed the progress of the process.

The trial had begun last Friday (18) in the virtual plenary of the STF. The rapporteur of the case, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, and Minister Cármen Lúcia had voted to overturn the right of special imprisonment, with solitary confinement, for holders of a higher education diploma.

In 2015, the then Attorney General of the Republic, Rodrigo Janot, filed an Action for Non-compliance with Fundamental Precepts (ADPF) against the special prison for those with higher education. According to him, the level of education has no logical relationship with the distinction in the form of imprisonment or with the purposes sought by the Constitution.

In the report, Moraes wrote that the benefit is unconstitutional and violates the principle of isonomy. According to the minister, the special prison transmits the “unacceptable message” that people without higher education “did not become people worthy of special treatment by the State, in this case, a special prison” and is contrary to the objectives of the Constitution of build a fair society and reduce social inequalities.

The STF has no deadline to resume the trial. A new date will depend on when Toffoli returns the visa application and casts his vote.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

