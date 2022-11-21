Ukraine: nuclear plant is bombed and UN reacts: “playing with fire”

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which is under Russian control, was hit by a bombing on Sunday (20), drawing condemnation from the UN nuclear supervisory body, which said such attacks posed the risk of a major disaster. nuclear.

More than a dozen explosions rocked Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant last night and today, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said. Moscow and Kiev blamed each other for the bombing of the facility.

“The news from our team yesterday and this morning is extremely disturbing,” said IAEA chief Rafael Grossi. “Explosions occurred at the site of this large nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable. Whoever is behind this needs to stop immediately. As I said many times before, you are playing with fire!”

Citing information provided by the plant’s management, the IAEA team on the ground said there had been damage to some buildings, systems and equipment, but none critical to nuclear safety so far.

Repeated bombings of the plant in southern Ukraine, which was taken over by Russia shortly after its invasion in February, have raised concerns about a potential serious incident, just 500 kilometers from the site of the world‘s biggest nuclear disaster, Chernobyl, in 1986.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant supplied a fifth of Ukraine’s electricity before the February 24 invasion of Russia, and has been forced to run on backup generators several times. The nuclear power plant has six Soviet-designed model VVER-1000 V-320 reactors, cooled or water-moderated, containing uranium-235.

The reactors are closed, but there is a risk that the nuclear fuel could overheat if the power supplying the cooling systems is cut. The bombing cut power lines several times.

exchange of accusations

Both Kiev and Moscow have accused the other of attacking the plant and risking a nuclear accident several times during the conflict. Once again this Sunday, both countries pointed the finger at each other.

Russia’s defense ministry said Ukraine had hurled bombs at power lines feeding the plant, while TASS news agency reported that some of the site’s storage facilities had been hit by Ukrainian shelling, citing an official at the power operator. Russia’s nuclear energy, Rosenergoatom.

“They not only bombed yesterday (Saturday) but also today (Sunday), they are bombing right now,” said Renat Karchaa, adviser to the chief executive of Rosenergoatom. He added that any artillery strike on the site would pose a threat to nuclear security.

Karchaa said the bombs were dropped near a dry nuclear waste storage facility and a building that receives spent nuclear fuel, but that no radioactive emissions had been detected so far, according to TASS.

Ukraine’s nuclear power company, Energoatom, accused the Russian army of bombing the site and said there were at least 12 hits to the plant’s infrastructure.

The company also said that Russia had targeted the infrastructure needed to restart parts of the plant in a bid to further limit Ukraine’s power supplies.

