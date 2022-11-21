Second day of Enem addresses everyday issues and pandemic

The second day of the National High School Examination (Enem) test had questions involving text interpretation, which addressed everyday and current situations, such as the pandemic. Today (20), the participants took the math and natural science tests, which include chemistry, physics and biology. Each of the two tests has 45 questions, totaling 90 objective questions.

The application lasted five hours, starting at 1:30 pm and ending at 6:30 pm, Brasília time. As of 3:30 pm, students were able to leave the exam venues, but without taking the Question Booklet. Only those who left the exam after 6 pm can take the notebook.

For student Sabrina Laurentino, 17 years old, today’s tests were easier than those of the first day. “I found it much easier, the questions were much more summarized and the texts smaller. I do way better than last week,” she says. She intends to use the Enem to study physical education.

She says she was very insecure. “The pandemic has hurt us a lot, not only us but everyone. We had to do our best to learn everything and not everything we managed to get. Also because we live in a community. Every week there was an operation, so every week there was one less day of school and that hurt even more.”

Sabrina says she didn’t get to study at school much of what was charged in the Enem. “She had things I had never heard of, it was even more complicated because I had no idea how to respond, how to do it or how to calculate. But, just the fact that we went, that we took the test, is already too rewarding, at least for me, because it’s very challenging. Many times there was a lack of encouragement, I did not feel prepared at any time, many times I found myself incapable of taking the test and just having done it, being able to answer everything for me is enough.”

Student Arthur Rangel Henriques, 18, took the Enem for the first time, also at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj). Like Sabrina, he found the first day of the test to be exhausting, with lots of texts. On the first day, the students took the language, humanities and writing questions. For him, this Sunday’s test had the same degree of difficulty, but was faster to be resolved. “The test was smooth, there were a lot of big questions but it was quiet overall. I think it was faster but in terms of difficulty it’s on the same level”, he says.

Natália Bertoldo, 21, took the test in São Paulo. She is a graduate student in accounting sciences at the Federal University of São Paulo and took the Enem this year to try to enter the design course. “The math test wasn’t so complicated, considering that many are answered if you have a good interpretation. From natural sciences it was already more difficult, in my opinion, but for those who studied the basics, I think it can give a good result, ”she says. “The first day was very tiring, having to answer 90 questions and write an essay. In addition, the load of texts to read is greatly exaggerated. In general, the questions covered many of the subjects we are experiencing, but also the contents given in schools and courses and which are of great importance to assess knowledge, such as the humanities test, for example ”, she adds.

Heloísa Lara, 25, is also in higher education. She is studying engineering at the Federal University of Uberlândia, in Minas Gerais. This is her eighth Enem. “I don’t know if it was because I didn’t have the pressure to pass this time, but I thought the math test was easy, also because I have a little foundation, I found it easier. As for the natural science test, I found it more complex. I thought it increased the difficulty from previous years,” she says. The student, who has already studied nursing, now intends to use the Enem to fulfill her dream of studying medicine.

Teacher evaluation

The test questions dealt with common everyday situations, allowing the student to relate their knowledge and concepts to these realities, according to the Biology advisor at the Positivo Teaching System, Samantha Fechio, who took the test this Sunday. “The mathematics and natural sciences test brought, as it did last Sunday, some very current issues, such as the pandemic, but it did not leave aside the most recurring subjects. It was also a good surprise to see the balance between questions involving calculation and interpretive questions, because when students have to do a lot of calculations, it takes them much longer, which causes them to miss some simpler questions, harming their grade. general”, adds the coordinator of Secondary Education of the Positivo Teaching System, Milena Lima.

According to the professor and author of Colégio e Sistema PH Luís Felipe Abad, this Sunday’s test covered topics that traditionally fall on the exam. “The test on the second day of the Enem had a level of difficulty within the expected range, with natural science being a little more difficult than math. The themes charged were traditional themes. The natural science test was quite content-oriented, but topics such as botany and polymers, which are common, did not appear and, in mathematics, many items appeared on geometry, spatial plane and many of them evaluated the ability of students who have good geometric vision”, it says.

feedback

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) will release the final assessment of the exam tomorrow (21) in the morning, in a press conference.

The templates for the tests will be published online until the 23rd. The date for the release of the final results is still to be announced.

Enem selects students for public higher education vacancies, through the Unified Selection System (Sisu), for scholarships in private institutions, through the University for All Program (Prouni), and serves as a parameter for the Student Financing Fund (Fies). The results can also be used to enter Portuguese educational institutions that have an agreement with Inep.

live correction

For the eighth consecutive year, public vehicles in the Brazil Communications Company 🇧🇷EBC) transmit the correction of the main questions of the National High School Exam right after the end of the tests. This Sunday, the special Caiu no Enem comments on the topics presented to candidates on the second day of the exams. The show is live and airs at 7:30 pm.