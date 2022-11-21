Fell in Enem brings correction of questions from the 2nd day; check it out in full

For the eighth consecutive year, public vehicles in the Brazil Communications Company 🇧🇷EBC) transmitted the correction of the main questions of the National High School Exam shortly after the end of the tests. This Sunday (20), the special Fell in the enem commented, live, on the themes presented to the candidates on the second day of the tests.

Watch in full:

With the presence of professors, the program brought about the resolution of the most difficult math questions. The guests also explained the results of the points required in the tests of natural sciences, an area that includes disciplines such as physics, chemistry and biology.

The multiplatform initiative went on air in the programming of TV Brazilon the broadcaster’s social networks, on MEC AM radio and on AM National Radio and OC🇧🇷 With an hour and a half duration, the thematic content is still available for the public to follow whenever and wherever they want on the app TV Brazil Play🇧🇷

Those interested could participate in the production through social networks with the hashtags #EBCnoEnem or #CaiunoEnem to send questions and comments. The special is also made available by affiliates that are part of the National Public Communication Network (RNCP).





In addition to the experts in the studio, the Fell in the enem had live entries from reporters with news and interviews. The educators commented, analyzed and clarified the important issues addressed in each test and detailed the most complex items of the assessment.

The vehicles of EBC they have been following the preparations and bringing several contents about the completion of the Enem for weeks. On the eve and on the day of the test, the TV Brazila MEC radio and the National Radio presented a series of useful information for the candidates.





One of the highlights of the thematic coverage was the publication of special articles in Brazil Agency and on the company’s social networks. The public was able to stay informed in real time with the most relevant facts associated with the evaluation and also update itself in bulletins and news in the broadcasters’ programming.

Applied across the country on November 13th and 20th, Enem 2022 follows the same format as in recent years with printed and digital tests consisting of 180 objective questions and an essay. The first evaluation brought together the disciplines of languages, human sciences and writing. The second highlighted learning in mathematics and natural sciences.

Presented by journalist Gabriela Mendes, the Fell in the enem received professors from different areas of knowledge, who responded to the requests of students interviewed by the reporting teams of the EBC and those who ask questions on social media.

The experts highlighted the points required in the exam, indicated the surprises of the required content and reflected on the questions considered complicated or controversial. In addition to resolving the items most requested by the public, educators made general comments about the evaluation.

The program also explained the calculation of the grade and showed how interested parties can use it. Teachers shared guidance on career choice, competition for college admission, job market, professions, skills and aptitudes of the future. They brought tips and clarified doubts about the selection system for access to higher education.

Enem Questions Platform

THE EBC offers a system that gathers the tests applied in the Enem since 2009. The free Questões Enem platform allows students to test their knowledge in advance and better prepare for the exam.

Interested parties can choose different areas of knowledge to assess the results of their studies. The bank selects questions at random so that the student can solve them. The page seeks to help candidates by facilitating access and familiarizing them with the latest assessment approaches.

The platform records which questions the student has already answered and creates a personalized test with each access. The information provided in completing the user registration is not passed on to third parties by EBCas per the privacy policy.

Exam content and time





Around 3.4 million students were able to participate in the 2022 edition of Enem on November 13th and 20th across the country. In the first test, candidates answered 45 questions on human sciences and their technologies, which encompass knowledge of history, geography and sociology.

On the same date, students took the language, codes and technologies exam, with 40 questions in Portuguese and five in English or Spanish. Participants also wrote an essay. They had five and a half hours to turn in the response card.

This Sunday, the contestants answered 45 math and 45 natural science questions, covering disciplines such as physics, chemistry and biology. The duration of the second test was five hours.

The application of the Enem followed Brasília time. The gates opened at 12:00 and closed at 13:00. The evaluation started at 1:30 pm.

About EBC





Created in 2007 to strengthen the public communication system, the Brazil Communications Company is manager of TV Brazil🇧🇷 Brazil Agency🇧🇷 National Radio Agency🇧🇷 AM National Radio from Rio de Janeiro (1130 KHz), AM National Radio from Brazilia (980 KHz), Nacional FM Brazilia (96.1 MHz), MEC AM Radio in Rio de Janeiro (800 KHz), MEC FM Radio in Rio de Janeiro (99.3 MHz), National Radio of the Amazon OC (11,780 KHz and 6,180 KHz), National AM Radio of Alto Solimões (670 KHz) and National FM Radio of Alto Solimões (96.1 MHz).

Service

Special Fell in the enem – 2nd race – Sunday, 11/20, live, at 7:30 pm

Enem Questions Platform –

TV Brazil on the internet and social media

site: https://tvbrasil.ebc.com.br

WebTV: https://tvbrasil.ebc.com.br/webtv

TV Brazil Play: https://tvbrasilplay.com.br

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tvbrasil

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/tvbrasil

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tvbrasil

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TVBrazil

TikTok:

Learn how to tune in TV Brazil

Brazil Agency on the internet and social media

site: https://agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/agencia.brasil

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/agenciabrasil.ebc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/agenciabrasil

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/AgênciaBrazilOficial

National Radio on the internet and social media

site: https://radios.ebc.com.br

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radionacionalbr

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/vpj3k8ogjwf1nkv4nap3tlruv

YouTube: http://youtube.com/radionacionalbr

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radionacionalbr

Twitter: https://twitter.com/radionacionalbr

WhatsApp: (61) 99674-1536

Learn how to tune in National Radio

Brazilia: FM 96.1 MHz and AM 980 Khz

Rio de Janeiro: FM 87.1 MHz and AM 1130 kHz

São Paulo: FM 87.1 MHz

Recife: FM 87.1 MHz

São Luís: FM 93.7 MHz

Amazon: 11,780KHz and 6,180KHz OC

Alto Solimões: FM 96.1 MHz

MEC radio on the internet and social media

site: https://radios.ebc.com.br

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radiomec

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/radiomec

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/radiomec

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radiomec

Twitter: https://twitter.com/radiomec

WhatsApp: (21) 99710-0537

How to tune to MEC radio

Rio de Janeiro: FM 99.3 MHz and AM 800 kHz

Belo Horizonte: FM 87.1 MHz

Brazilia: FM 87.1 MHz and AM 800 kHz

Satellite – Star One C2 – 3748.00 MHz – Service 3

Mobile – App Radios EBC for Android and iOS