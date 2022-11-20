FIFA will show World Cup games at parties in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo

Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo are among the eight cities in the world that will host the FIFA Fan Festival, parties promoted by the entity, in partnership with sponsors, with exhibitions of the 2022 World Cup games on big screens, in addition to shows and activities for the public.

In addition to the two Brazilian cities, the Fan Festival will take place in the cities of Doha (in the host country of the World Cup, Qatar), London, Dubai, Riyadh, Seoul and Mexico City.

In Brazil, the parties will be held during the days when the Brazilian team is playing. In Rio de Janeiro, the festival will be on Copacabana Beach, the same place where the event was held in 2014, when Brazil hosted the World Cup. In São Paulo, it will be in the Anhangabaú Valley.





Admission is free and tickets, available in batches, can be reserved on the FIFA Fan Festival website.

In the first phase of the groups, Brazil will play against Serbia, on the 24th, at 4 pm (Brasília time), against Switzerland, on the 28th, at 1 pm, and against Cameroon, on December 2, at 4 pm.

The parties open 2 hours before the start of the matches.

If Brazil qualifies first in its group, the next matches will be: round of 16, on the 5th, at 4 pm; quarterfinals, on the 9th, at 1 pm, and semifinals on the 13th, at 4 pm. If you qualify second, the schedule will be as follows: round of 16 (6th, at 4 pm), quarterfinals (10th, at 1 pm) and semifinal (14th, at 4 pm).

The dispute for third place will be on the 17th and the final, on the 18th. Both matches will be at 13h (Brasília time).