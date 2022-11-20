Second day of Enem 2022 exams is this Sunday

The second and last day of the National High School Examination (Enem) is this Sunday (20). Participants will take math and natural science tests, which include chemistry, physics and biology in more than 1,700 municipalities. In all, there will be 90 objective questions. The application will last 5 hours.

The tests will be applied to both candidates enrolled in the printed and digital version of the exam. The questions will be the same in both modes.

To take the exam, you must present your identity document and have a black ballpoint pen made of transparent material. In the digital Enem, the answers are given on the computer, but the participants receive a draft sheet to do the calculations by hand, so the pen is also necessary on the second day of the test.

Among the identifications accepted are the identity card, passport, driver’s license and work permit issued after January 27, 1997. The novelty of this edition is that digital documents with photo of the e-Title, digital CNH and RG digital. They must be presented in the respective official applications. Cell phone screen photos will not be accepted.

The face protection mask is mandatory, except in states or municipalities where the use of the item indoors is released by decree or administrative act of equal regulatory power.

On the first day of the Enem, participants took language, humanities and writing tests. In all, about 2.5 million, that is, 73.3% of the approximately 3.4 million applicants attended the exam.

The printed Enem is carried out in approximately 11,000 locations in 1,747 municipalities.

What to take

Although it is not mandatory, it is recommended that participants bring a snack and water, as the race has a long duration. It is also recommended that you take the Registration Confirmation Card with you on the day of the exam. It contains, among other information, the location of the test. The card can be accessed on the Participant’s Page.

If you need to prove that you participated in the exam, the student can also, on the Participant’s Page, print the Declaration of Attendance for each day of the exam, informing the CPF and password. The statement must be presented to the applicator at the door of the room on each day. It serves, for example, to justify absence from work.

The gates at the test venues open at 12:00 and close at 13:00. It is not allowed to enter after closing the gates. The tests begin to be applied at 1:30 pm and end at 6:30 pm. Time is Brazilia time. The test templates will be released until the 23rd, on the internet.

Enem selects students for higher education vacancies at public universities, through the Unified Selection System (Sisu), for scholarships at private institutions, through the University for All Program (Prouni), and serves as a parameter for the Student Financing Fund (Fies) . The results can also be used to enter Portuguese educational institutions that have an agreement with Inep.

To test their knowledge, students can freely access the Enem Questions from Brazil Communication Company (EBC), a database that gathers questions from past editions of the exam. In the system, it is possible to choose which areas of knowledge to study. The bank selects questions at random.