Death records in Brazil still surpass pre-pandemic levels

The number of deaths in Brazil has not yet returned to the level prior to that seen before the covid-19 pandemic. This is what a survey carried out with the Civil Registry Offices in Brazil indicates. In absolute numbers, 1,241,779 deaths were recorded from January to October, a number 14% higher than the 1,087,707 that occurred in the first 10 months of 2019, before the emergence of the new coronavirus.

In comparison with the figures for the years when the pandemic was at its peak in the country, there is a reduction of 18% compared to last year, which totaled 1,518,361 deaths, and an increase of 0.6% compared to 2020, which computed a total of 1,233,937 deaths.

The data were consolidated by the National Association of Natural Persons Registrars (Arpen-Brazil), supplied in real time by the acts of births, marriages and deaths practiced by the 7,658 registry offices in the country and crossed with data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE ).

The average year-to-year evolution of deaths in the country varied, on average, by 1.8% between 2010 and 2019. During this period, the greatest variation in the number of deaths in Brazil had occurred in 2016, when it registered a growth of 4.3 %. With the exception of 2020 and 2021, the height of the pandemic in Brazil, when deaths grew by 11.8% and 23% respectively from one year to the next, the still high number of deaths in the national territory suggests that there may still be impacting factors related to the disease.

Sequelae

With the advancement of vaccination and greater control of the pandemic, covid-19 ceased to lead the ranking of deaths from diseases in the country, showing a drop of 97.5% from January to October compared to last year. In 2021, in the analyzed period, 495,761 deaths caused by the new coronavirus were recorded, compared to 59,456 this year.

According to the president of Arpen-Brazil, Gustavo Renato Fiscarelli, there has been a significant increase in the number of deaths from other diseases, which may be related to the consequences of covid-19. Among the largest registers are pneumonia, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARI) and septicemia.

Another data observed by the numbers of deaths registered by Brazilian registry offices is related to the increase in deaths from heart diseases between January and October of this year compared to the same period last year: deaths from stroke (3.8%) and heart attacks increased (two%). Compared to 2019, even before the pandemic, the numbers are even higher, 8.3% for deaths caused by stroke and 3.5% for those related to heart attacks.