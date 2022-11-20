Minister denies habeas corpus to participants in anti-democratic acts

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), denied, (19), in Brazilia, the concession of a habeas corpus collective to people who participate in demonstrations in front of units of the Armed Forces and who do not accept the result of the presidential election and ask for military intervention. This week, Minister Alexandre de Moraes classified the acts as anti-democratic.

In the decision, Mendes said there was “flagrant inadmissibility” in the request, made by lawyer Carlos Alexandre Komflahs, on behalf of all participants in the acts. This means that the rapporteur did not agree to analyze the merits of the request because he considered that there was not even a minimum of legal basis.

Safe-conduct

The lawyer wanted, for example, a safe-conduct for vehicles that blocked public roads in protest against the results of the polls and that they would not be fined R$ 100 thousand per hour. The value was established by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who is also president of the Superior Electoral Court (STF), in another case.

Gilmar Mendes considered the request inadmissible for violating the laws and the Constitution itself. “The files should be archived immediately, regardless of publication, without a new conclusion of the files in case of appeals”, wrote the minister.

On the last On Thursday (17), Moraes also ordered the blocking of the accounts of 43 individuals and legal entities suspected of financing acts that violate the democratic order. Before, the minister had already authorized the military police of the states to release blocked roads.