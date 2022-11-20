Festival in SP displays selection of Geographical Indications products

The Festival Fartura Gastronomia, to be held today (19) and tomorrow at the Jockey Club of São Paulo, has good attractions. Until tomorrow, exhibitors from all over the country will present products known for their excellence, such as cachaça from Paraty (RJ), cocoa from southern Bahia, Canastra cheese from Minas Gerais and coffee from Alta Mogiana, in the interior of São Paulo.

These are products that have a Geographical Indication granted by the National Institute of Industrial Property. In other words, they are foods with specific characteristics and a reputation consecrated by the place of origin, which also includes wines from the Campanha Gaúcha region of Rio Grande do Sul and cassava flour from Cruzeiro do Sul, in Acre.

Currently, there are 97 officially recognized Geographical Indications in Brazil. According to the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae), the seal is particularly important for small entrepreneurs as it offers a competitive advantage for the regions.

During the event, it will be possible to follow practical classes and demonstrations of chefs (chefs) preparing dishes with ingredients with a geographical indication seal.

Festival tickets can be purchased here.

TV Brazil

With the support of Sebrae, the TV Brazil is producing the special series “Riquezas da Nosso Terra”, which will have 12 episodes and is a partnership with Sebrae on Brazilian products with Geographical Indication (GI).

The new episodes air on the program Caminhos da Reportagem, on Sundays, always at 10 pm, and reverberate on the Sebrae News Agency (ASN). The reports show products that won the Geographical Indication (GI) seal, telling the stories of the producers, in addition to the beauties, adventures and gastronomic delights of the region. Check out the episodes that have already been aired on YouTube from TV Brazil🇧🇷