After two years, Flip returns to the streets of Paraty on the 23rd

The 20th edition of the traditional International Literary Festival of Paraty (Flip) starts next Wednesday (23), in person, after two years. In 2020 and 2021, the event, held in the south of the state of Rio, had only virtual editions, due to the restrictions imposed by the covid-19 pandemic.

There will be five days of activities that include round tables, musical presentations, workshops, film sessions, soirées and games. There are also parallel programs, with stands by publishers and authors, book sales and an event called Flipinha (aimed at children).

The participation of authors such as Brazilians Cida Pedrosa, Cidinha da Silva, Lenora de Barros, Lázaro Ramos, Geovani Martins, Cristhiano Aguiar, Ricardo Aleixo, Bernardo Carvalho and Luiz Maurício Azevedo is also expected.

international presences

Among the international presences are the Argentinians Camila Sosa Villada and Cecilia Pavón; Cuban Teresa Cárdenas; the French Nastassja Martin and Annie Ernaux; the North Americans Saidiya Hartman and Ladee Hubbard; the Portuguese Alice Neto and the Chilean Benjamin Labatut.

The party will open at 8 pm on Wednesday (23), with a table called “Pátrios lars”, a tribute to the writer and educator Maria Firmino dos Reis, whose texts lead to reflection on themes such as the condition of women in the 19th century , feminisms and the role of women in Brazilian society.

The opening panel will feature the participation of historian Ana Flávia Magalhães Pinto, researcher of black authors Fernanda Miranda, social scientist Midria and the collective Slam das Minas.

The Flip will end on Sunday, the 27th. It has been held since 2003 in the historic center of Paraty, a world heritage site on the southern coast of the state.