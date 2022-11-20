COP27 moves closer to final agreement on “climate finance”

Countries are weighing a draft for the final climate deal at COP27 on Saturday (19), with some negotiators saying they are close to moving forward on initiatives to compensate poor countries already suffering from the costly impacts of climate change.

The UN climate agency published a new draft agreement on Saturday, but it was not immediately clear whether all 197 governments at this year’s summit would support it.

Hours earlier, officials from the 27 countries of the European Union said they were ready to walk away from the negotiations if the agreement does not advance efforts to curb global warming by requiring countries to adopt more ambitious measures to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

“We’d rather leave without a decision than a bad decision,” said EU climate policy director Frans Timmermans.

He expressed concerns that some countries were resisting efforts to make bolder cuts in pollutant emissions. Timmermans did not name the countries.

The outcome of the two-week conference, which was due to end on Friday, is seen as a test of global resolve to tackle climate change, even as war in Europe and inflation distract the world‘s attention.

With countries still divided over a number of important issues on Saturday morning, Egyptian COP27 President Sameh Shoukry urged delegates to “rise to the occasion” and unite behind a final deal.

The last draft is not the final one, as it contains a placeholder for financing arrangements for “damage and damage”, the money demanded by developing countries that are suffering damage from weather events such as floods, droughts, and rises in sea levels. .

But the countries said they were close to an agreement to establish a fund for this, and the UN climate agency published a preliminary version of the text that, according to several negotiators, has broad support.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited