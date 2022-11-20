FAB soldier shoots and kills colleague in military accommodation

A misunderstanding between two Brazilian Air Force (FAB) soldiers resulted in the murder of Kauan Jesus da Cunha Duarte, 19 years old, this Saturday morning (19), in Brasília. The young man was shot in the head in the guard’s quarters, in the building attached to the Ministry of Defense, in Brasília. The shooter was identified as Felipe de Carvalho Sales, who is also 19 years old and was Kauan’s colleague in uniform.

According to the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF), the case was registered as a homicide at the 5th Police Station (DP), but, as it is a military crime, the investigation will be under the responsibility of the FAB.

In a note, the Ministry of Defense regretted the occurrence. “It is with a deep feeling of sadness and regret that the Ministry of Defense regrets the incident that took place, this Saturday morning (19.11), in the guard’s accommodation, located in the annex building of the Pasta, and which killed Fogo, a member of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). The Ministry offers condolences to family and friends for the irreparable loss”.