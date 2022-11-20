Brazilian national team arrives in Qatar for the World Cup

The Brazilian team arrived in Doha, Qatar, around 5 pm (Brasília time) for their 22nd participation in the FIFA World Cup. The players and coaching staff boarded late morning in Turin, Italy, where they spent the last week preparing at Juventus’ training centre.

Brazil is the only five-time world champion and is therefore looking for its sixth title in the competition. The country’s last achievement was exactly 20 years ago, in the 2002 World Cup, held jointly by Japan and South Korea.

The first training session of the selection is scheduled for this Sunday (20), at the Grand Hamad stadium. It is he that the team will use as a preparation field for the competition games.

Coach Tite commands 26 players in the dispute for the sixth. For the goal, Alisson, Weverton and Ederson were summoned. In defense and on the wings, Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Dani Alves, Eder Militão, Alex Telles and Bremer play.

The midfielders are Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá, Fred, Fabinho, Bruno Guimarães and Everton Ribeiro. In the attack, Brazil will count on Richarlison, Neymar, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Vinícius Jr., Rodrygo, Pedro and Gabriel Martinelli.

The Cup will open this Sunday, with a game between the hosts and Ecuador, but the selection will only officially enter the field next Thursday (24th), to face Serbia. The other two games in the first phase are against Switzerland, on the 28th, and Cameroon, on the 2nd of December.