Federal highways still have 18 interdiction points, says PRF

There are bans at 18 points on federal roads, informed the Federal Highway Police (PRF) this Saturday afternoon (19), in an updated balance sheet on social networks. The interruption of the flow of highways, the blockages, were registered in four locations in Mato Grosso and one in Pará.

Since the beginning of operations to contain the protests on the roads, the PRF reported having undone 1,180 demonstrations on federal highways.

The protests on the roads began after the results of the elections, on October 30, when Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was elected for another term at the head of the Presidency of the Republic starting next year.

On October 31, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes determined that the highways were unblocked. For the minister, the demonstrations “distort the constitutional right of assembly”. “The factual picture clearly reveals a scenario in which illicit and criminal abuse and distortion in the exercise of the constitutional right of assembly has had a disproportionate and intolerable effect on the rest of society”, he emphasized in his decision.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

