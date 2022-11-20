BrazilBrazil

Covid-19: Rio extends vaccination of babies and children with comorbidities

The municipality of Rio de Janeiro extended until next Tuesday (22) the vaccination, against covid-19, of children aged 6 months to 4 years old with comorbidities and disabilities. Immunization is being done with Pfizer for children, in more than 100 health units.

The immunization of babies aged 6 months to 2 years began last Thursday (17). As there is a limitation of the stock of this type of vaccine (children’s Pfizer), the city hall decided to prioritize those babies at greater risk for the disease.

The application of the vaccine for children aged 3 and 4 years was paralyzed due to the lack of immunizers, but care for those in this age group who have comorbidities and disabilities was maintained. Vaccination coverage for this age group is 29% for the first dose and 13% for the second dose, according to the Municipal Health Department.

Vaccines for the population over 5 years of age continue to be applied normally at vaccination posts in the municipality, according to the Secretariat.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

