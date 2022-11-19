Elected government should suspend post office privatization process

Former Minister Paulo Bernardo, from the government transition team in the area of ​​communications, said this Friday (18th), in Brasília, that the group will propose the end of the privatization process of the Post Office.

“We are going to carry out a survey and recommend. Our idea is to recommend, to put an end to this idea of ​​privatizing the Post Office. We more or less foresee what the president thinks about it”, said Bernardo, signaling Lula’s agreement with the interruption of the process.

The privatization of the federal public company was an initiative of the Jair Bolsonaro government and depended on approval by the National Congress. The project that takes away public control of the company was approved in the Chamber of Deputies in August 2021 and has since been stopped in the Senate.

Bernardo informed that the technical group on communications scheduled a meeting with members of the Post Office for next week.

EBC

The former minister also commented on the likely change in the Brazil Communications Company 🇧🇷EBC), with the revocation of the unification process of the TV Brazil and the old NBR (current TV Brazil Gov🇧🇷 The idea is to resume the model that was in effect until the beginning of 2019, with separate operations between the two broadcasters.

“THE EBC there was an aspect that is public TV [TV Brazil] and there was the government’s communication aspect, the so-called NBR🇧🇷 And it all came together. They stopped having that separation, and it was merged into a single company. We think we have to separate. I think it’s just revoked, because it was done by decree,” he said.

The unification mentioned by Paulo Bernardo was carried out in April 2019, through an ordinance issued by the board of directors of the EBC🇧🇷 Since then, the NBR came to be called TV Brazil Govwith part of the programs being aired at the same time on both stations, including transmissions of federal government acts.