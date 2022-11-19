BrazilBrazil

Fire hits Rede Globo studios in Rio de Janeiro

Rede Globo studios, in Jacarepaguá, Rio de Janeiro, caught fire earlier this afternoon (18). On social media, images show a large fire hitting a building. The black smoke was noticed by nearby residents, who also took long-distance recordings.

According to a statement released by the broadcaster, there were no professionals at the site affected by the fire and there were no injuries. “The causes are still being investigated”, records the note.

The Rio de Janeiro Fire Department reported that it was called at 12:20 pm and that the situation is under control, but there is still work to do with the aftermath to prevent the remaining fires from rekindling the flames. The corporation also confirmed that there is no record of victims.

The fire hit the set used in the soap opera All Flowerstransmitted by the platform Globoplay🇧🇷 According to the broadcaster, there will be no impact on production. “The interior of the set hit by fire, the store Rhodes de’All Flowers‘, is reproduced in the studio”.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

