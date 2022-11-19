FIFA promises VAR will make decisions faster at World Cup

VAR (video referee) decisions on offsides will be quicker and more accurate at the World Cup following the introduction of new technology developed by FIFA over the past three years, the international federation’s head of refereeing Pierluigi Collina said on Friday. fair (18).

The “semi-automatic offside technology” will decide even the most difficult offside decisions more quickly than in the previous system, and a 3D animation of the shot will be broadcast to fans in the stadium and on television.

🇧🇷[Isso] it gives us the possibility to be quicker and more accurate in terms of offside decisions,” Collina told reporters at a pre-tournament briefing.

“Just to be clear, being faster doesn’t mean we’ll have instant offside assessment. It will be less than it is now, certainly, but we can’t have a one-second, or basically live, answer.”

Twelve cameras in each stadium will track 29 points on each player’s body and a sensor inside the ball will send data to the VAR operations room 500 times a second to allow highly accurate assessment of when the pass was executed.

The new technology has already been tested in two FIFA tournaments and in matches in all stadiums that will host World Cup matches.

“We analyzed the data and the result was very positive,” said FIFA’s director of technology and innovation, Johannes Holzmueller.

