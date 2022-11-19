Grupo Arco-Íris and CBF sign an agreement to combat LGBTphobia in football

The Arco-Íris Group and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) signed today (18) an out-of-court agreement that provides for a series of actions to tackle LGBTIphobia in football and promote respect for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and transvestite population. and intersex (LGBTI+) in the most popular sport in Brazil.

The signing was broadcast earlier this evening on the Grupo Arco-Íris social networks. The president of Grupo Arco-Íris, Cláudio Nascimento, and the legal director of CBF, Samantha Longo, signed the document. The content of the agreement was disclosed by Grupo Arco-Íris (GAI) and was not confirmed by the CBF press office until the closing of this report.

The agreement ends an indemnity action against the CBF filed by Grupo Arco-Íris, which sought compensation for collective moral damages to the LGBTI+ community for the non-use of the number 24 shirt by the Brazilian men’s team in the 2021 Copa América. the number is historically used to derogate and discriminate against gay men.

Actions

According to Grupo Arco-Íris, based on the agreement, an unprecedented institutional policy will be promoted in football aimed at the human rights of the LGBTI+ community, with broad participation from segments of society and public authorities.

One of the actions, according to the GAI, will be the creation of the LGBTI Observatory in Football, with the aim of promoting affirmative actions of LGBTI+ human rights and confronting LGBTIphobia in football and throughout its production chain. The observatory will be managed by Grupo Arco-Íris, with the consultative participation of public and private entities and civil society.

The LGBTI+ citizenship group also states that, through the agreement, the CBF undertakes to use the number 24 shirt in the Brazilian men’s soccer team, in all categories and in official competitions. The confederation should also carry out campaigns and training with the federations to combat LGBTIphobia.

The commitment signed today also includes, according to Grupo Arco-Ìris, CBF sponsorship of the 27th LGBTI+RIO 2022 Pride Parade, which will take place on November 27, starting at 1 pm, on the Copacabana waterfront.

The president of Grupo Arco-Íris, Cláudio Nascimento, said he was thrilled with the signing and defended the right of the LGBTI+ population to experience sport with dignity and without suffering discrimination.

“The important position that the CBF is taking at this moment is to recognize the fight against LGBTphobia in football. I am very moved because, when we started this process, we were very persecuted by players and fans who did not understand the magnitude of this initiative”, he said. “The LGBTI community has the right to experience the emotion of being involved in football in stadiums. Whether as a player, supporter or employee who works in the various areas of football”.

Before the signing, the legal director of the CBF said that, since taking office, seven months ago, she saw in the process related to the number 24 shirt the space to work on an agreement, not only to end a lawsuit but to start a partnership in the combating violence on and off the field.

“It’s not just a document that we’re going to sign, this document means a lot to a lot of people”, said Samatha Longo, moved. “I am very happy to be here today, because I know that we have a lot to do in this partnership”.