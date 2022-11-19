BrazilBrazil

Oil and natural gas production records record in October

The production of oil and natural gas in the country registered a record in the month of October. According to data from the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP) updated today (18), there were 3.24 million barrels per day of oil and 148.7 million cubic meters per day of natural gas.

Considering only pre-salt production, there was an increase of 4.75% compared to September. Of the national total recorded in October, 75.18% corresponds to the pre-salt layer.

The data are available in the sector’s dynamic productivity panel maintained by the ANP. According to a note released by the agency, production was boosted by the production of platforms P-77, FPSO Guanabara and FPSO Pioneiro de Libra.

Also highlighted by the ANP was the 18% increase in production under the sharing regime contracts, which reached 995.2 thousand barrels per day and represented 23.8% of the national total. According to the legislation in force, in the sharing regime, Petrobras can exercise preference to act as operator of the blocks to be contracted. In this case, the participation of the state-owned company in the consortium cannot be less than 30%.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

