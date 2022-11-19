PF to suspend issuance of new passports due to lack of funds

The Federal Police (PF) informed today (18) that it will suspend the issuance of new passports due to lack of budget. The measure will be valid from midnight this Saturday (19).

In a note, the corporation stated that the electronic scheduling at the posts will continue to function normally, but there is no forecast for delivery of the document.

“The measure stems from the insufficiency of the budget allocated to migration control activities and the issuance of travel documents”, justified the agency.

Users who have been attended to today at the issuing posts will receive the passports. According to the PF, other services provided will not be affected.

The corporation also informed that it is monitoring the situation with the federal government to guarantee the restoration of the service.